Steel Alum Michael Hage Earns E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

June 27, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Former Steel forward Michael Hage was named recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence at the 2024 NHL Awards Thursday night. The award is presented annually to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

The award is named after E.J. McGuire, who worked as the Director of NHL Central Scouting starting in 2005, and was integral in putting the NHL's annual scouting combine on the map and building it to where it is today. Following a battle with cancer, McGuire passed away in 2011.

Past winners include current NHL players Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (2022-2023), New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier (2016-2017), who was drafted first overall by the Devils in 2017, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny, who earned the award in its inaugural season of 2014-2015.

After leading the Chicago Steel in scoring during the 2023-2024 season, Hage is projected to be a Round 1 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday, June 28. He finished the season ranked as the #10 North American skater in NHL.com's Central Scouting Rankings.

After missing much of the 2022-2023 due to injury, Hage came into the 2023-2024 season healthy and with a renewed mentality and set the USHL ablaze. He put up 75 points, the fourth-most in the league, along with 33 goals and 42 assists, which ranked sixth and tenth, respectively. All three attributes led the Steel, and his 33 goals rank sixth for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Hage is set to attend the University of Michigan and play for the Wolverines in 2024-2025.

The First Round of the 2024 NHL is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28 starting at 6:00 PM CDT on ESPN.

