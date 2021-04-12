Staying Safe At Excite Ballpark

We cannot wait to see you back at Excite Ballpark for the 2021 season. We know a lot has changed, but our commitment to our fans stays the same: We aim to provide a safe, clean, and fan-friendly environment for you to enjoy Giants Baseball.

As San Jose Giants and Excite Ballpark begins to welcome fans back, protocols have been designed to promote the safety of our fans and to adhere to the guidelines set by the State of California for outdoor live events.

Ticketing & Seating Pods

Ticket sales must be made prior to the day of the game and online. There will not be tickets sold in-person at the venue on game days. Any box office windows will be operated on game days only to service customer questions and ticketing issues.

The San Jose Giants will sell and seat fans in pods of two (2) or four (4) seats in the main stadium bowl. Parties larger than four (4) would be able to purchase multiple pods in close proximity, but would be required to sit in the seats specified on the tickets. Pods cannot be broken up at the time of purchase. All available seats in the pod must be purchased. As the season progresses, we may adjust sizes and/or allocations of pods wile remaining compliant with the State Guidelines.

Ballpark staff will be stationed at each section to ensure attendees are accessing the correct seating areas and maintaining pod integrity.

Face Coverings & Personal Protective Equipment

All attendees ages two (2) and older will be required to wear a face covering that always covers their nose and mouth, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

Excite Ballpark staff will be required to wear a face covering which covers the nose and mouth. Face coverings must be tightly woven fabric.

Physical Distancing

Excite Ballpark will require and enforce physical distancing protocols. Attendees will be required to stay six feet apart while waiting to enter the facility. All seats within 6 feet of the pod will be zip-tied and/or marked with an "X" so that no one is able to sit in those seats. All restroom stalls, urinals, and sinks will be 6 feet apart and any units in between will be signed as off-limits.

When visiting the concourse, please refrain from congregating and forming lines as guest will not be permitted to crowd during games.

Autographs and player interactions are prohibited due to MILB health protocols.

Food & Beverage

Food and Beverage at Excite Ballpark will continue to follow all State and County guidelines regarding food sales.

Concession sales will be purchased via mobile ordering and will only be available for pick-up, or potentially in limited cases, in-seat delivery.

In compliance with State Guidelines, the San Jose Giants will not be accepting cash for transactions at this time.

Bag Policy

To enhance public safety, Excite Ballpark prohibits all bags, backpacks, and other carriers from being brought into the stadium.

The only exceptions to the bag policy are bags 4.5" x 6.5" with a single zipper closure/flap (approximately the size of an adult hand) or smaller, and medically necessary items (including diaper bags).

