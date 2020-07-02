Stay Updated on the Indians with Home Base: a Spokane Indians Community Update

July 2, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - While the NWL season is postponed indefinitely, the Spokane Indians are committed to staying connected with the community. Home Base is a Spokane Indians community update that brings some highlights of Avista Stadium to your home. Some things you can expect: new events around the stadium, highlights from previous seasons, activity pages, local business spotlights and more!

The Indians will be releasing several versions of Home Base throughout the summer to help fans curb the ballpark void.

The first version of Home Base includes more information on the Infield Café, a baseball themed crossword, a recap of the Spokane Indians At Home Opener and more.

The Infield Café at Avista Stadium is open today from 11:00AM - 2:00PM. Enjoy the unique experience of eating lunch on the award winning infield at Avista Stadium! For questions, please contact the Spokane Indians office at (509) 343-6886 or [email protected]

About the Spokane Indians - The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class "A" affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at Avista Stadium. The Spokane Indians Team Store is available for online orders and curbside pick-up. The 2020 season has been cancelled.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2020

Stay Updated on the Indians with Home Base: a Spokane Indians Community Update - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.