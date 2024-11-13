Statement from the Memphis Redbirds

November 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







We are saddened by the news that Memphis 901 FC will be leaving our beloved community. We have cherished the opportunity to host the team and 901 FC fans at AutoZone Park these past several years as the team sought to find a permanent home.

While we are disheartened by the soccer club's departure, the transfer has no impact on the Memphis Redbirds current tenure - we remain committed to downtown Memphis and AutoZone Park.

Since AutoZone Park was not allocated any of the state funding made available last year, the city has deployed approximately $5 million in funds to help start to bring the city-owned facility into compliance with MLB standards before next year's PDL deadline. However, we have communicated to the city that there is still a long list of vital needs that must be addressed in order for AutoZone Park to maintain a Triple-A club, including new seating, painting, bathroom renovations, and concrete repairs, among others. These items must be addressed seriously and swiftly to safeguard the long-term future of AutoZone Park as the proud home of the Redbirds and a premier destination for events in the city.

We look forward to continuing this critical work with the City of Memphis to ensure our ability to proudly open our doors to fans for many years to come, and hope that losing soccer serves as a sobering reminder that having the highest level of professional Minor League baseball in downtown Memphis is a privilege.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 13, 2024

Statement from the Memphis Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.