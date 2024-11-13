Select Bats Ticket Plans to Feature Banana Ball Pre-Sale

November 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are excited to unveil full information for many 2025 ticket plans for the upcoming season at Louisville Slugger Field. All new and returning Bats season ticket members with a plan of at least 10 games will be given access to a priority pre-sale for the return of Banana Ball next summer.

After the Savannah Bananas battled the Party Animals over three sold out nights in Louisville in 2024, the Party Animals will headline the three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field in 2025 against the Visitors from June 26-28.

With the Party Animals' ticket lottery closing on November 1, the best opportunity to get access to tickets will be through purchasing a Bats ticket plan in 2025. Those that get access to the priority pre-sale will be able to purchase club level tickets for the Party Animals' games in June.

However, signing up for a Bats ticket plan does not guarantee that fans will be able to purchase Party Animals tickets. It only guarantees that fans will receive access to the pre-sale, with tickets being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Full information on Party Animals tickets can be found on their website.

For the 2025 Bats season, many ticket packages are available in a variety of options to best suit the needs of each fan, from five-game to full-season plans. Full information on all Bats ticket plans can be found HERE.

To purchase a 2025 Bats ticket plan and join the Party Animals priority pre-sale list, fans can place a non-refundable deposit of $50 online HERE and a Bats account representative will be in touch to discuss ticketing options.

FULL-SEASON TICKETS: Guarantees the same great seats for all 75 Bats home games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full-season ticket memberships include free parking for all games, guaranteed giveaways including bobbleheads, team store discounts, invitations to exclusive ballpark events, the best savings off the individual game price, and the ability to exchange unused tickets for select future games.

HALF-SEASON TICKETS: If 75 games are a little too much, two half-season plans are available. Plan A includes 38 games featuring Thunder Over Louisville on April 12, as well as other nights to be announced. Plan B includes 37 games featuring Opening Night on March 28, the Independence Day Eve spectacular on July 3, and more. Each plan includes the same seat location for all games, invitation to special events, free parking, an unused ticket exchange, and more.

PARTIAL-SEASON TICKETS: The biggest variety of options come in the form of partial-season tickets. Several plans are available including a Weekend Plus plan that features all Friday and Saturday games and July 3 for a total of 27 games. Five different 10-game plans are also available, with options based on days of the week throughout the season.

BUDDY'S BEST 5 GAME PLAN: One of the most popular ticket options from 2024 is returning in 2025. This five-game package is hand-picked by Buddy Bat himself and will include five of the biggest games of the 2025 season. Any fan with this ticket plan will receive exclusive gifts including a bobblehead. The full schedule for the Buddy's Best 5 Game Plan will be announced soon. (Buddy's Best 5 Game Plan does not include access to the Banana Ball priority pre-sale.)

For any questions on Bats tickets, fans can call the Louisville Slugger Field box office at (502) 212-2287 or email boxoffice@batsbaseball.com. Full promotions for the 2025 Bats season will be unveiled in early 2025.

