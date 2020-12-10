Statement from Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks

The Fresno Grizzlies and the City of Fresno are thrilled to announce that professional baseball is here to stay in downtown Fresno. As a result of the reorganization of Minor League Baseball, the Grizzlies are proud to have received an invitation to join the California League as an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Major League Baseball has guaranteed that professional baseball will remain in downtown Fresno for the long-term by signing a 15-year commitment to the City of Fresno.

The Grizzlies would like to thank Mayor Lee Brand, the Fresno City Council, and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer for their tireless efforts to ensure that the incredible fans of the Grizzlies will enjoy professional baseball in Fresno for many years to come.

