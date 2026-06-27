Stars Welcome Back Nick Perera

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - As the Tacoma Stars begin their player-signing phase ahead of the 2026-27 MASL season, the team solidified the front office with the hiring of Nick Perera as the team's General Manager and Head Coach, roles he held during his first stint with Tacoma between 2017 and 2025.

Perera spent the 2025-26 season with San Diego and returns with a championship ring after the Sockers won the Ron Newman Cup.

Prior to last season, he took the field for the previous seven plus campaigns with Tacoma, establishing team records in goals, assists, and points, among other categories. In addition to his coaching and GM duties, Perera will continue his playing career as well.

Stars' owner Lane Smith is ready for his return.

"Nick returning is a Stars' family member returning home. His playing and leadership skills are already well known, and now he brings championship experience to the locker room. We are excited for 2026-27. This is going to be a great season for Stars fans," Smith said.

For Perera, it is a homecoming with purpose.

He said "I'm very proud to return to the club that I called home for so many years. When the opportunity to return became available, the timing was right and I knew it was the right decision for me. I want this season to be special, and something Stars fans will remember for years to come"

MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer commented on what is sure to be a top free-agent signing.

"This is a great day for the Tacoma Stars with the signing of Nick Perera as their new Head Coach and General Manager." Tozer continued, "Nick brings an incredible résumé to the organization-multiple indoor championships, an outstanding playing career, and representing the United States at the highest level in both beach soccer and futsal. Just as importantly, he possesses a tremendous soccer mind, an unmatched passion for the game, and an incredible work ethic.

His ability to teach, develop players, and build a winning culture is second to none. The future is bright in Tacoma, and the Stars are in outstanding hands."

Perera enters the season a two-time MASL MVP and in addition to being the all-time MASL assists leader, he is third all-time in scoring.

A $50 deposit will lock in your season ticket to catch every exciting minute of Tacoma Stars soccer at the accesso ShoWare Center this season. Place your deposits today at https://tacomastars.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=46.

Stay up to date with the Stars during the off-season by following them on Twitter (@TacomaStarsSC) or Instagram (Instagram.com/thetacomastars), and by liking the team on Facebook (FB.com/TacomaStars).







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

Stars Welcome Back Nick Perera - Tacoma Stars

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