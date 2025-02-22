Stars Trade Moises Gonzalez to Chihuahua

The Tacoma Stars have announced a trade which will send veteran forward Moises Gonzalez to the Chihuahua Savage in exchange for cash considerations.

Gonzalez is averaging over a point per game this season with eight goals and three assists in 11 games. In Tacoma's 8-7 win over the Harrisburg Heat on Sunday, Gonzalez collected both his 300th career MASL point and 200th goal.

In all, Gonzalez has 301 points in 190 games played since the 2014-15 season. Tacoma Stars General Manager Nick Perera was complimentary of Gonzalez when discussing the trade.

"Moy is a special talent, and above all, a wonderful person. The Stars family thanks him for his contributions this season and will be fans of his as he continues his illustrious career," said Perera.

Gonzalez and his Savage squad will be in Utica tonight and tomorrow, while the Stars will close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Blast tomorrow at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time tomorrow is 5:05 pm and tickets are available HERE plus, you can save 20% using the code KENT24.

