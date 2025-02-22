Utica City Falls at Home Saturday Night

February 22, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica, NY - Utica City hosted the first of two games Saturday night against the Chihuahua Savage. Chihuahua came out hot and earned a dominant win 19-6 in Utica.

After a back and forth start to the game, it was the Chihuahua Savage who got out to the early lead 8 minutes into the game. Hugo Puentes capitalized off of a Utica turnover, thrashing one into the top corner for the 1-0 advantage. The lead became 2 just three minutes later, at the 11:10 mark. Carlos Hernandez rolled a free kick short, which was dispatched by Roberto Escalante. 57 seconds later, the scoreboard read 3-0. Pedro Castaneda grabbed his 13th of the season with a tight finish. The Savage would fend off every attack from Utica, keeping the score 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second period started differently from the first. Utica grabbed their first goal of the match less than two minutes in. After scoring in the last game, Geo Alves found the back of the net again with a powerful strike to make the score 3-1. Despite the quick start to the second quarter, the Savage restored the lead to 3 through Arturo Valle. Less than two minutes later, the lead was extended to four. Following the second phase of a free kick, Javier Gallegos rifled a shot into the top right corner, making the score 5-1. Less than two minutes later, Gallegos completed his brace, extending the lead to five. One minute later, Jorge Rios picked up his first goal of the game. The Mexico native ball rolled the keeper and calmly put away his chance, making the score 7-1 going into the halftime break.

The second half continued with the trend of the first half. The Savage scored just 38 seconds into the 3rd period, with Jose Gilberto Lopez getting on the scoresheet. 5 minutes into the half, Jayce Berger would be penalized for tripping. It would be a costly penalty, with Chihuahua scoring a textbook rebound goal through Puentes just 53 seconds into the power play. The deficit would only get bigger at the 7:56 mark in the 3rd period, with Jamie Alejandro Romero making the score 10-1 in favor of the visitors. Carlos Hernandez tacked on another one for the Savage before Sergio Pinal grabbed his first of the day, making the score 11-2. Puentes then completed his hattrick with an emphatic half volley into the roof of the net, making the deficit 10 goals. After pulling keeper Andrew Taylor throughout the period, Utica was unable to cut into the score any more, and both teams took a break with the score reading 12-2 in favor of the visitors.

Utica was able to start the 4th quarter with some fight through Nilton de Andrade. The former 2x All American slalomed through multiple defenders and fired one past Diego Reynoso to make the score 12-3. After pulling their keeper, the Savage answered right back with Rios grabbing his first of the game. Hernandez and Gallegos both tacked on a goal each making the score 15-3 in favor of the visitors. Lopez and Kelvin Oliveira traded off goals to make the score 16-4 with 7 minutes left in the game. Following a turnover by Utica, Castaneda was able to grab a brace. De Andrade continued the goal run for both teams with his second goal of the quarter. Jorge Leal was also able to get on the scoresheet for the Savage with a powerful finish at the 9:34 mark, making the score 18-5. The goal tally became 19 with 2 minutes left with Rios completing his hattrick. The final goal of the game came through Oliveira, with the scoreboard reading 19-6 in favor of the Chihuahua Savage.

The City are back in action tomorrow, the 23rd of February, with a chance at revenge against the Chihuahua Savage. Gametime is set inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 3:05 pm. Tickets are available at uticacityfc.com/tickets.

