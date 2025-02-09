Stars Toppled by Wave 4-3 Saturday Night

February 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







KENT, WA. - The Stars (2-8-3) and Wave (9-3-1) met at the accesso ShoWare Center Saturday night and for the second time this season, Milwaukee walked away with a one-goal win. This time it was a 4-3 defeat of Tacoma in regulation time. Milwaukee's William Banahene allowed two goals in the win in goal. Tacoma's Luis Birrueta allowed just two goals as well, entering the game in relief of starter Chris Toth who left the game in the first quarter with an injury.

The game looked as if it was going to be a runaway for Milwaukee as they tallied the first three goals and led by a 3-0 mark with 10:14 to play in the first half.

The Stars got on the board thanks to a power play goal by Alex Caceres with 4:41 to go in the half and Tacoma trailed 3-1 at the break.

Alex Sanchez pushed the Milwaukee lead back to three goals with an unassisted goal to make it 4-1 with 6:35 to play in the third.

Tacoma's Alessandro Canale used an assist from Tyler John to cut that lead back to just two and the teams headed to the final 15 minutes of play with Milwaukee on top by a 4-2 mark.

Milwaukee survived an offensive attack by the Stars in the fourth quarter as Tacoma outshot their visitors by a 7-2 margin.

The Stars 6th Attacker offense looked efficient but managed just one goal when Nani Mendoza assisted on a Matt Braem goal to pull Tacoma within one goal, a 4-3 Milwaukee lead with 3:38 to play.

Tacoma had a few more decent looks at the goal but Banahene and the defense in front of him snuffed those chances out and they escaped with the win.

The Stars schedule shifts now as they will play the next four matches in February at home sitting just three points out of the last playoff spot.

Next up for Tacoma will be a pair of games against the Harrisburg Heat next weekend. Friday will kick off at 7:05 pm with a 5:05 pm kick-off scheduled for Sunday. Tickets are available at www.tacomastars.showare.com

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 9, 2025

Stars Toppled by Wave 4-3 Saturday Night - Tacoma Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.