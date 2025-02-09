MASL and Utica City FC Announce Official Sponsors for the 2025 MASL All-Star Game

UTICA, NY - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) and Utica City FC are proud to announce the official partners for the 2025 MASL All-Star Game, presented by Steve Lennon Jewelers. On February 12th the event will bring together the league's top talent while being supported by a lineup of distinguished sponsors committed to enhancing the fan experience.

Official Event Sponsor: Steve Lennon and Company Jewelers

Steve Lennon and Company Jewelers, also the proud sponsor of the Utica City Dance Crew, is serving as the official event sponsor for the 2025 MASL All-Star Game. A third-generation, family-run business, Steve Lennon Jewelers has been a staple in the Utica community since 1945. Founded by Harold Sr. and Mary Alice Lennon on Lafayette Street's "Busy Corner," the family's legacy continues with Steve and Theresa Lennon, ensuring 75 years of excellence in fine jewelry. Richard Lennon, at 90 years old, still plays an active role in the business with over 70 years of experience.

Skills Challenge Sponsor: Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS)

MVHS, the official healthcare provider of Utica City FC, is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 MASL Skills Challenge. As the parent company of Wynn Hospital, MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC), and the Visiting Nurse Association of Utica and Oneida County, Inc., MVHS plays a vital role in the health and well-being of the local community.

Most Valuable Player Award Sponsor: Capelli Sport

Capelli Sport will sponsor the 2025 MASL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. The MVP will receive $1,000 worth of Capelli gear, further reinforcing Capelli Sport's commitment to supporting elite athletes and the sport of arena soccer.

Skills Challenge Event Partners:

Each segment of the MVHS Skills Challenge will be supported by a dedicated sponsor:

Steve Lennon Jewelers Goalkeeper Battle

KwikGoal Skills Relay Race

No. 23 Futbol Shootout

Mitre Crossbar Challenge

These partnerships underscore the MASL and Utica City FC's commitment to delivering an exciting and engaging All-Star experience for players and fans alike. The 2025 MASL All-Star Game presented by Steve Lennon and Company Jewelers will be a showcase of talent, competition, and community support.

Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.

