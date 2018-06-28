Stars Re-Sign Colin Markison for 2018-19 Season

June 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Thursday the team has re-signed forward Colin Markison for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Markison, 25, is entering his fourth AHL season and second straight with the Stars after tallying 27 points (7-27=27) in 73 games last year.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Princeton, N.J. has appeared in 146 AHL games in his career with 45 points total (13-32=45). This past season, Markison also recorded five points (3-2=5) in 22 playoff games for the Stars, including the primary assist on Roope Hintz's overtime goal that sent Texas to the Calder Cup Finals.

Prior to his professional career, Markison spent four seasons playing for the University of Vermont (2011-2015) and two seasons with the USHL's Omaha Lancers (2009-2011).

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.