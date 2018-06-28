Syracuse Crunch Announce New Hires

June 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the hiring of Daniel Mead and Cooper Gillogly as account executives today.

Mead joins the Crunch full time after working part-time in sales since 2016 and interning with the senior manager of sponsorship services & activation for the 2017-18 season.

A native of North Syracuse, New York, Mead recently received his degree in Marketing with a minor in Sports Marketing from Le Moyne College in May 2018.

Gillogly comes to the Crunch after working in the athletic fundraising department at the University of Cincinnati. He previously worked in group sales at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

A native of Thornville, Ohio, Gillogly is a 2015 graduate of Xavier University where he majored in Sport Management with a minor in Business. He recently received his Master's in Sport Administration from Ohio University in May 2018.

As account executives, Mead and Gillogly are responsible for selling ticket packages and single game tickets along with booking groups. They will also work with local businesses and organizations to develop relationships through business pack sales and sponsorships, along with youth hockey organizations and school districts.

