Stars on Ice Tour Fulfills Holiday Wishes by Delivering Olympic, World and National Medalists to Belleville on December 8

BELLEVILLE, ON - "Let it Show, Let it Show, Let it Show!" Stars on Ice is bringing a spectacular holiday treat to figure skating fans across Canada with its dazzling, award-winning show this season! The special holiday edition of Stars on Ice, featuring some of the most accomplished figure skaters in the world, is set to visit Belleville on Sunday, December 8 for a 4:00 PM performance at CAA Arena.

Headlining this must-see holiday event is the legendary Elvis Stojko, a two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, three-time World Champion, and seven-time Canadian Champion. Joining him is a star-studded cast, sure to check the boxes on every skating fan's holiday wish list, that includes: Olympic Gold, Silver and Bronze Medalist, World Champion and three-time Canadian Champion Kaetlyn Osmond; three-time Canadian Dance Champions and three-time World Medalists Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje; two-time Canadian Champion and Olympian Keegan Messing; two-time World Medalist and four-time Japanese Champion Satoko Miyahara; two-time Canadian Champion Nam Nguyen; four-time U.S. Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Jeremy Abbott; two-time U.S. Champion and Olympic Bronze Medalist Gracie Gold; and Canadian Junior Champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé.

Kaitlyn Weaver will also take on the role of choreographer for this year's holiday show, adding a unique and creative touch to the production.

Tickets for Stars on Ice will go on sale Friday, September 27.

Limited on-ice seating is available. Secure your tickets and experience the magic of Stars on Ice this holiday season. Tickets start at $45.00 (service charge applies) and are available via www.starsonice.ca and www.ticketmaster.ca. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

Visit www.starsonice.ca to unwrap your show tickets and find out more about the tour.

Stars on Ice is pleased to have World Vision Canada as the Official Charity for the 2024 Stars on Ice "Holiday" Tour.

Stars on Ice continues to be a trailblazer in figure skating, offering fans across North America the unique opportunity to witness some of the world's most accomplished and artistically gifted champions in both individual and ensemble performances.

