American Hockey League, Fastbreak.ai Announce Partnership

September 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass./Charlotte, N.C. ... The American Hockey League has partnered with Fastbreak.ai, a leader in AI-driven sports scheduling technology, to assist in managing the league's complex scheduling needs.

Fastbreak.ai's cutting-edge AI platform will help the AHL optimize its 1,152-game regular-season schedule by providing tools to assist the league in considering logistical and financial factors such as competitive fairness and team travel. The AHL, the top development hockey league in the world, will benefit from Fastbreak.ai's intelligent and user-friendly visualizations and functionality to continue creating fair and efficient schedules for its 32 clubs.

"We are thrilled to partner with the AHL and bring our advanced AI technology to one of the premier hockey leagues in the world," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak.ai. "Our platform is designed to tackle the challenges of sports scheduling, ensuring that leagues like the AHL can deliver an optimal experience for fans, while also meeting the operational demands of the teams."

Rick Stone, Chief Scheduling Officer at Fastbreak.ai, added, "The AHL presents unique scheduling complexities due to the number of teams, travel distances, and venue availability. Fastbreak.ai's platform allows us to address these challenges in real time, providing the league with flexibility and precision to adapt to any changes throughout the season."

Said Scott Howson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the AHL: "Partnering with Fastbreak.ai allows the American Hockey League to supplement our complex scheduling process with state-of-the-art technology, and to support the work done by our hockey operations staff with new data and metric reporting to optimize the final result for our clubs and our fans."

This partnership represents a significant step forward for both the AHL and Fastbreak.ai, as they work together to ensure that the league's scheduling process is as efficient and effective as possible.

