Starfires Rally Back to Steal Double-Header from Rox

June 23, 2024 - Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL)

BROCKTON, MA. - Colin Larson (Boston College) delivered the go ahead home run during game one to give Westfield an 7-6 victory over Brockton. In game two Gianno Merlonghi (Central Connecticut State University) delivered the go-ahead run in the seventh to give Westfield a 4-3 victory over Brockton on Saturday night at Campanelli Stadium. The Starfires improved to 13-7 while the Rox dropped to 9-11.

GAME ONE

Sam Formus (Cedarville University) of Westfield pitched for three innings and gave up four earned runs, four walks, hit a batter, and struck out a batter, ending with a no decision. Chris Suter (Union College) pitched for two innings and secured the win, giving up three hits, an earned run, walking a batter, and striking out a batter. TY Longoria (St. John's University) entered in relief and picked up the save after pitching an inning and giving up a hit. On the Brockton side, James Nichols (Roger Williams University) pitched four innings, allowing four runs (one earned), striking out four batters, and walking two batters. Josh Florence (Stonehill College) took the loss after pitching 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and striking out two batters.

In the first inning, the Rox started a two outs rally. Sebastian Mexico (Fordham University) kicked things off with a double, followed by a walk by Fletcher Waterman. With two runners on and two outs, Brockton seized the opportunity to take the lead when Eli Gries-Smith (Monroe College) delivered a two-run double. Brendan Sencaj (Bentley University) and Conner Vercollone (Saint Bonaventure University) then followed with RBI singles, allowing the Rox to secure a commanding four-run lead after just one inning.

In the bottom half of the second inning, Westfield managed to score three runs. This happened when the Starfires had all their bases occupied and Matt Lussier (Fairfield University) scored due to an error by the second baseman. Following this, Jackson Haker (American International College) hit an RBI single, bringing the score to 4-3 in favor of Brockton. Moving into the third inning, the Starfires equalized the game at four runs each when Chandler Murray (Kansas State University) hit a solo home run.

With the score tied 4-4, in the sixth inning Sencaj walked and moved to second base on a wild pitch. Vercollone stepped up and came through with a clutch RBI base hit, driving Sencaj home and putting their team in the lead. During the bottom half of the inning Toby Scheidt allowed two straight walks, however,a few batters later, Westfield had two runners in scoring position when Kyle Garbowski (Quinnipiac University) walked to load the bases and Ben Williamson reached on a fielder's choice with an error of the shortstop.

In the seventh inning, with the Rox trailing by one, Gabe Pitts (Central Connecticut University) reached base on an error by Hacker at third. Mexico then delivered a base hit, putting runners on the corners. Brockton attempted a double steal, but Pitts was caught stealing. Fletcher Waterman (Holy Cross) hit a double to the right side, but Brockton failed to capitalize as Suter retired the next two batters.

In the eighth inning, Sam Hill (UMass Amherst) hit a triple toward the right-field corner with only one out. Then, Chris Walsh (Northeastern University) managed to get the job done with the infield in, grounding out to shortstop and tying the game at six runs each. However, Larson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Starfiers the lead with a score of 7-6.

For the Rox, the trio of Mexico, Gries-Smith and Vercollone each had a two hit game while four different players for Brockton had one hit game. For the Starfires, Murray had a multi-hit game while the trio of Haker, Blaine Lucas (Louisiana Christian University) and Colin Larson (Boston College) each had a one hit game.

GAME TWO

During game two both starting pitchers ended with a no-decision. Max Marchetti (Northeastern University) pitched for 4.1 innings, allowing only two hits but also three earned runs. He walked five batters and struck out three. Meanwhile, Daniel Cantafi (Keene State) pitched for four innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out one. Cody Carwile (Georgia Tech) secured the win by pitching two scoreless innings, allowing only a walk and recording a strikeout. Jacob Thomas (University of North Florida) then sealed the victory by recording the save.

In game two it was a pitching dual between Marchetti and Cantafi. Marchetti retired eight of the ten batters that he faced before giving up a double to Aidan Redahan (Central Connecticut State University) which was Redahan's eighth double of the season.

The Rox scored three runs in the third. Conner Vercollone (St. Bonaventure) hit a single to center field and Dante Leach walked, putting two runners on base with one out. Pitts then drove in the game's first run with an RBI single. After that, Mexico walked and Jake Beverley (UMass Amhurst) scored the game's second run on a fielder's choice. Beverly stole second base, and with two outs, Braxton Templin (Georgetown University) hit a clutch RBI double, further extending the Rox's lead.

Westfield started to gain momentum and tied the game in the fifth. Garbowski walked, Cesar Gonzalez (Boston College) hit a single to left field, and Anthony Zollo (Iana College) also walked, loading the bases with just one out. Redahan then walked, bringing in a run and reducing Brockton's lead to two. Merlonghi followed with an RBI single that caused some drama, as the right fielder attempted to make a play but ended up dropping the ball near the 320 feet sign. This brought Westfield within one run. Finally, Trey Cruz (Washington State University) delivered a game-tying run with a sacrifice fly, evening up the score at three apiece.

Julio Solier (Vanderbilt University) delivered an extra-base hit to right field, in the seventh inning securing his first double of the season. Following this, Merlonghi sealed the deal with the go ahead RBI single between short and third, propelling Westfield to a 4-3 lead. In a dramatic turn of events, Vercollone thwarted Cruz's attempt to hit a two-run home run with a sensational catch in right field, preventing further extension of their lead.

Brockton had two runners in scoring position with two outs. However, their hopes were dashed when Mexico hit a ground ball to the second baseman, resulting in the final out of the game.

Merolghi had a multi-hit game for Starfires and the trio of Redahan, Gonzalez and Solier each recorded a hit. For the Rox seven different players recorded a hit.

The Rox return to Campanelli today at 1PM, hosting the New Britain Bees in a Sunday double-header. The first game will begin at 1PM and will start in the fourth inning (continuation of Friday's suspended contest). Tickets for the game can be purchased at https://tickets.brocktonrox.com/.

