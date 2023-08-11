Star Wars Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 15th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, August 15th for their 10th homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, August 15th until Sunday, August 20th.

Tuesday, August 15 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Educators Appreciation Day - Courtesy of Go Public, all educators can receive up to four free outfield reserved tickets by showing their school ID at the 1st Base Box Office.

Thursday, August 17 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

* Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, August 18 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Military Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Missions Military Jersey!

* Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, August 19 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Star Wars Night - The Missions will take the field wearing custom Han Solo jerseys! These jerseys will be signed and auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

* Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association, fans can stay after the game for an intergalactic fireworks display.

* Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, August 20 vs. Midland RockHounds - 1:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

* Six Flags Sunday - Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags!

* Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

