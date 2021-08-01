St. Lucie Stifles Daytona in Finale, 9-4

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 3B Elly De La Cruz continued his stellar season picking up three more hits and scoring twice. However, a pair of home runs by CF Alexander Ramírez and LF Brandon McIlwain was too much to overcome, as the St. Lucie Mets salvaged the series finale, 9-4, over the Daytona Tortugas in front of 1,094 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

St. Lucie (41-37) started quickly. With two on and one out, 1B Warren Saunders (2-5, R, RBI, SO) struck a ground ball through the left side of the infield for a hit. 1B Quinn Brodey (1-3, R, BB, SO) came around to score from second to put the Mets in front, 1-0. Following a walk, McIlwain (2-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, SO) poked a sacrifice fly to right, padding the advantage to 2-0.

SS Brandon Walters' (1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB) RBI double extended St. Lucie's lead to three in the second before the visitors erupted for a crooked number again in the fourth.

C Matt O'Neill (1-5, R, 2B, 2 SO) ignited the rally with a double to right and 2B Jimmy Titus (0-3, R, BB, 2 SO) subsequently was plunked by a pitch. After a fielder's choice erased Titus at second, Ramírez (1-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, SO) drove a ball into the auxiliary parking lot beyond the right-field fence. The 18-year-old's third home run of the season - a three-run shot - doubled the Mets' lead to 6-0.

Daytona (38-40) started the chip away in the bottom of the inning. RF Austin Hendrick (1-4, R, 2B, BB, 2 SO) reached on a double to left to lead off and moved to third on a balk. With two out, 1B Leo Seminati (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) ripped a run-scoring single to left. In the fifth, De La Cruz (3-4, 2 R, 3B, SO) rifled a three-bagger to left-center and dented home with a ground out by 2B Brandon Leyton (0-4, RBI, SO).

The contest remained a 6-2 affair until the Mets tacked on the finishing touches in the ninth. Saunders singled to ignite the attack and RF Omar De Los Santos (0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SO) proceeded to draw a walk. Trailing a trio of wild pitches that netted a run, McIlwain clubbed a 2-2 pitch that hooked to the fair side of the right-field pole for a two-run home run. The former California Golden Bear's sixth home run of the campaign put St. Lucie in front by seven, 9-2.

In the bottom of the frame, the Tortugas mustered two final tallies. De La Cruz singled and came home on an infield knock by C Daniel Vellojín (2-5, 2B, RBI, SO) while DH Ashton Creal (1-4, R, 2 SO) picked up a hit and scored on a wild pitch.

RHP José Chacín (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 8 SO) was not as sharp as he was in his St. Lucie debut last weekend, but still twirled 6.0 innings to earn his second victory.

RHP Gabriel Aguilera (3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) battled in his Tortugas debut. The 20-year-old punched out five but suffered his first defeat.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Tortugas will hit the road for a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday evening's series opener. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:15 p.m. leading up to the 6:30 p.m. first pitch from Joker Marchant Stadium.

Daytona will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, August 10, to open up a six-contest homestand against the Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

