St. Louis Cardinals Announce 2023 Staff Assignments

January 19, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday the clubs' farm system personnel, including coaching staff and medical support staff for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

Former Cardinals organization outfielder and Memphis native Ben Johnson will return for his fifth season as the Redbirds' manager in 2023. Johnson was drafted by the Cardinals out of Germantown High School in the 1999 First Year Player Draft and went on to play a 10-year career in the major and minors within the San Diego Padres and New York Mets organizations before moving to coaching. Johnson led Memphis to a 73-77 record and a fifth-place finish in the International League West in 2022.

Darwin Marrero will serve as the Redbirds' pitching coach, moving up to Memphis from Double-A Springfield while former Orioles and White Sox hitting coach Howie Clark will serve in the same role for the Redbirds in 2023.Will Peterson also joins the staff as an assistant coach.

The 2023 staff is rounded out by Dan Martin returning as trainer, Henry Torres serving as the strength and conditioning coach and Corey Fitzgerald as an affiliate fellow.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.