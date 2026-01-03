MASL St. Louis Ambush

St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - 1.4.26

Published on January 3, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video


The i70 series continues as the St. Louis Ambush take on the Kansas City Comets live from Cable Dahmer Arena.

Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central