St. Louis Ambush in First Place?! Blast Rebound Weekend: MASL Monday
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
On this week's episode of MASL Monday, the St. Louis Ambush are the talk of the league after winning both games this weekend. The Ambush are now in first place in the MASL, and Alex and Phil wonder what the chances are for St. Louis to stay there. Plus, the Baltimore Blast had a perfect week. How have they rebounded from their mid-season slump? All on the latest episode of MASL Monday!
