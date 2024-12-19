St. Louis Ambush Host Dallas Sidekicks Friday at Family Arena

December 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush square off with the Dallas Sidekicks Friday, December 20 at 7:05 p.m. at The Family Arena.

Friday's match is the fourth of the young season for St. Louis and the second for Dallas. Both teams are seeking their first win of the 2024-25 campaign. It is also the first of three games between the Ambush and Sidekicks slated for this season. The two teams met twice last season, splitting the series with each team winning at home.

St. Louis is coming off a see-saw 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Wave last Sunday. The same day, Dallas fell 9-2 to the Kansas City Comets.

The Ambush are led by Franck Tayou, who has posted six points in his first three games, and Will Eskay, who leads the team in scoring with four goals. The Sidekicks have a small sample size with only one game and two goals in the books. Esai Romero and Jamie Lovegrove scored those two.

Following Friday's contest, the Ambush will be back in action next Saturday, December 28 when they cross the state to butt heads with the Kansas City Comets at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 19, 2024

