Comets Duo Take Home Players of the Week

December 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets saw two of their stars earn Player of the Week honors after a blowout 9-2 victory against the visiting Dallas Sidekicks in Week 3.

Defense: Chad Vandegriffe of the Comets had an excellent outing in Kansas City's game against the Dallas Sidekicks. Vandegriffe scored his first goal of the season in the contest and also laid out 6 blocks. Through the first four games, he leads the league in blocked shots with 11.

Goalkeeper: Phillip Ejimadu was stellar in Kansas City's victory over visiting Dallas. The 25-year-old goalkeeper from Minneapolis recorded 13 saves and only allowed 2 goals on 29 shots. Ejimadu has accumulated 38 saves in 3 games, good for second most in the league. He leads MASL in goalkeeper wins with 3.

Offense: Kelvin Oliveira of Utica City FC notched 6 goals in two days on his team's West Coast tour. One of those 6 goals was good for a game-winner. So far in the early season, he is tied for the league lead in goals scored with Kansas City's Zach Reget.

