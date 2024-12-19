Players of the Week: Week 3

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 3 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Kelvin Oliveira, Utica City FC, scored six goals in Utica's trip to the West Coast. Including one game-winning goal to give the squad a 1-0-1 team record. He is now tied for the most goals with Kansas City's Zach Reget.

DEFENSE - Chad Vandegirffe, Kansas City Comets, recorded a goal and six blocks in his team's victory over the visiting Dallas Sidekicks. Vandegriffe leads the league in blocked shots with 11.

GOALKEEPER - Phillip Ejiomadu, Kansas City Comets, had 13 saves and only two goals allowed in the win over the Sidekicks. Ejiomadu leads the league in goalkeeper wins with three to his credit.

