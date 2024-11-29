St. Louis Ambush Falter in Home Opener

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush had their home opener spoiled 8-3 by the Kansas City Comets Friday at The Family Arena.

Kansas City got on the board first when Leonardo Acosta got a shot by Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento in the seventh minute of the first quarter. The Comets went up 2-0 just under three minutes later when Lucas Sousa caught Paulo out of the goal and scored on the empty net. Former Ambush player Marcel Berry stung his former team in the twelfth minute to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. Rian Marques beat Nascimento in the final minute of the period to give Kansas City a 4-0 edge at the end of the opening stanza.

The Comets went on a power play in the seventh minute of the second frame when Ambush defender Uzi Tayu was sent off for tripping. They made good on the opportunity when Lesia Thetsane put an upper ninety shot on target for a 5-0 score. The Ambush finally got on the board when Julio Varela scored off a pass from Lucas Almeida in the eleventh minute. Kansas City enjoyed a 5-1 lead at halftime.

Varela and Almeida combined again in the tenth minute of the third quarter to shave the score to 5-2. The Comets answered just over three minutes later on Acosta's second of the match to make it 6-2. Lucas Almeida scored for St. Louis off a pass from Dylan Hundelt to make it 6-3, but Kansas City scored twice in the final minute of the period on tallies from Zach Reget and Henry Ramirez for an 8-3 score at the end of the third quarter.

The Ambush got their first power play with just over a minute remaining in the game when Kansas City's Michael Lenis earned a trip to the penalty box for tripping. The Comets killed off the penalty and the clock to solidify the 8-3 win.

The all-Missouri opening weekend for the Major Arena Soccer League continues when the Ambush and Comets square off this Sunday, December 1 at 5:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Following Sunday's action, the Ambush return home to host the Milwaukee Wave Sunday, December 15 at 2:05 p.m. CT.

