RNC Playoff Format Unveiled
November 29, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The Major Arena Soccer League has announced the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoff format. The season, consisting of twelve teams in a single table, kicks off tonight, November 29, 2024, with the final regular season game on March 30, 2025.
The top eight teams in the table will qualify for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. Those eight teams will travel to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif., the newly constructed home of the San Diego Sockers, for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs, beginning on April 4 and running through April 6.
Playoff Format
Top eight teams will qualify for the 2025 MASL playoffs based upon total points at the conclusion of the 2024-25 MASL regular season.
Teams will be seeded 1-8 based upon total points and will continue to have that seed throughout the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.
Quarterfinals
Friday, April 4th - Two games with the #1 and #2 seeds earning the advantage with possible day of rest; 1 vs. 8; 2 vs. 7
Saturday, April 5th - Two games; 4 vs. 5; 3 vs. 6
Semifinals
Sunday, April 6th
Highest Seeded Team vs. Lowest Seeded Team
Second Highest Seeded Team vs. Second Lowest Seeded Team
MASL Ron Newman Cup Championship Series
This will be a best of three series with the two winning semifinal teams with each team hosting home games.
