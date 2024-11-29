RNC Playoff Format Unveiled

November 29, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League has announced the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoff format. The season, consisting of twelve teams in a single table, kicks off tonight, November 29, 2024, with the final regular season game on March 30, 2025.

The top eight teams in the table will qualify for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. Those eight teams will travel to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif., the newly constructed home of the San Diego Sockers, for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs, beginning on April 4 and running through April 6.

Playoff Format

Top eight teams will qualify for the 2025 MASL playoffs based upon total points at the conclusion of the 2024-25 MASL regular season.

Teams will be seeded 1-8 based upon total points and will continue to have that seed throughout the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Quarterfinals

Friday, April 4th - Two games with the #1 and #2 seeds earning the advantage with possible day of rest; 1 vs. 8; 2 vs. 7

Saturday, April 5th - Two games; 4 vs. 5; 3 vs. 6

Semifinals

Sunday, April 6th

Highest Seeded Team vs. Lowest Seeded Team

Second Highest Seeded Team vs. Second Lowest Seeded Team

MASL Ron Newman Cup Championship Series

This will be a best of three series with the two winning semifinal teams with each team hosting home games.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.