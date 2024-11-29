Comets Sign Chilean Standout Daniel Malhue

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets roster is now more dynamic with the signing of Chilean midfielder Daniel Malhue on a two-year deal. Per team and league policies, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Malhue is an attacking-minded midfielder with experience in the professional leagues of Chile. The 29-year-old will take on a new venture as the MASL's newest South American prospect.

"I am very happy for the opportunity and excited to start playing," Malhue said. "We are hoping this year we can win the championship."

This is an exciting addition for the Comets and head coach Stefan Stokic. Malhue has already impacted the team in preseason and will continue to develop and adapt to the indoor game.

"We are ecstatic to add Daniel to our squad," Stokic said. "He brings a tenacity and drive that not only fits within our culture but will also push our competitive levels in training."

The Santiago, Chile native matured in the development academy of Colo-Colo, the most successful club in Chile, and signed his first professional contract for the club as a teenager in 2014.

As a young prospect, Malhue spent time with Colo-Colo B and on loan with Trasandino de Los Andes and Coquimbo Unido in the lower tiers of Chile. Those early experiences gave him the opportunity to get to Chile's first division.

He debuted in some of South America's most prestigious competitions in 2018 after signing for Deportes Temuco, where he featured in the Chilean Primera División and Copa Sundamerica. Malhue recorded two assists in eight matches for Deportivo Temuco.

Malhue joined Rodelindo Román in 2019 and helped his new side earn promotion twice. First, they won the Tercera B title in 2019 to earn promotion to Tercera A. Malhue was among the leading scorers to help Rodelindo Román earn promotion to the Segunda División.

The Comets have also signed goalkeeper Julio Coronado out of Ottawa University. The local talent and Sumner Academy graduate joins the Comets fresh off his fourth season with the Ottawa Braves.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the Comets this weekend when they kick off the season on the road against the St. Louis Ambush on Friday, November 29. The Comets will return to Cable Dahmer Arena for the home opener on Sunday, December 1. Visit kccomets.com/tickets to secure your seat while tickets last.

