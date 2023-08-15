SRP Park Hosting 30th Anniversary of Border Bash Friday, September 15th

North Augusta, SC - The Border Bash Foundation, along with SRP Park, is pleased to announce the 30th Anniversary of Border Bash on Friday, September 15th at SRP Park. A partnership between SRP Park and the Border Bash Foundation was created in 2019 to bring this event to North Augusta for family-friendly fun to kick off the Georgia - South Carolina football rivalry weekend. As has become tradition, the Georgia and South Carolina cheerleaders and mascots will be on-hand to perform and meet the USC and UGA faithful. Live music will feature the Mike Veal Band and The Mason Jars to entertain fans throughout the night. In addition, there will be vendors and concessions throughout the park.

Tickets are available now at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) or online by visiting BorderBash.net and GreenJacketsBaseball.com. General Admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event - Military & Students will receive $15 admission at the gate with proper ID. All children 12 and under receive free General Admission with a ticketed adult. VIP tickets - which include food, drinks & access to the covered VIP area - will be available for $100 each in advance and $125 at the gate while supplies last for those 21+ years old . VIP tickets for those under 21 will be available for $25 and children 3 and under will receive free VIP admission with a VIP ticketed adult.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the partnership with the Border Bash Foundation here at SRP Park," said Augusta GreenJackets VP Tom Denlinger. "College sports are so important to the CSRA community, and the rivalry between USC and UGA is an integral part of the sports world here in Augusta. We look forward to seeing you in red and white or garnet and black at SRP Park!"

Parking in Riverside Village for Border Bash will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased online when purchasing tickets at GreenJacketsbaseball.com, or at the SRP Park Box Office.

Make sure to put Border Bash on your calendar for Friday, September 15th and join us at SRP Park for the 30th Anniversary of this annual tradition!

