Sprocket to Deliver Panda-Grams for Valentine's Day

MADISON, Alabama - Valentine's Day is on the horizon and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are spreading love around North Alabama with help from the most meteoric mascot in sports, Sprocket!

For the second consecutive year, the Trash Pandas are giving fans the opportunity to surprise that special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day Panda-Gram delivery from Sprocket.

The $150 package includes:

-One (1) Trash Pandas hat, with options including pink, black, or white

-Two (2) 2024 Trash Pandas single game ticket vouchers

-$10 Trash Cash Gift Card

-Choice of flowers OR a box of chocolates. If flowers are selected, a special Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement will be provided by Glenn's of Huntsville.

-All capped off by a surprise personal delivery from Sprocket!

Panda-Grams are limited and will fill up fast! Deliveries will take place on either Tuesday, February 13 or Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2024 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, The Trash Pandas will assign everyone who purchases a Panda-Gram a designated delivery time in advance of the delivery day. The deadline to purchase is Friday, February 9.

All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Toyota Field in Madison, and fans purchasing Panda-Grams must guarantee that the Trash Pandas have proper security access to the location they're visiting.

Single game ticket vouchers can be redeemed in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field. Vouchers can be redeemed for any Trash Pandas home game during the 2024 regular season, subject to availability.

Trash Cash gift cards do not expire and can be used to purchase Trash Pandas tickets, merchandise at both The Junkyard Team Store and The Trash Pandas Store on Hughes Road in Madison, and at Trash Pandas concession stands inside Toyota Field during Trash Pandas games.

