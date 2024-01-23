Birmingham Barons 2024 Coaching Staff Announced

The Birmingham Barons, in conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, are excited to announce the Birmingham Barons coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Barons 2024 Coaching Staff

Manager - Sergio Santos

Pitching Coach - John Ely

Hitting Coach - Nicky Delmonico

Bench Coach - Angel Rosario

Trainer - Carson Wooten

Performance - Juan Maldonado

Former Barons relief pitcher, Sergio Santos has been named Manager of the Barons for the upcoming season. 2024 will be Santos' first season in Birmingham and first season in the White Sox's system as a coach. Santos was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft originally as a shortstop, but Santos converted to pitching full time after seven years. In 2009, Santos appeared in 7 games for Birmingham as a reliever. Santos served as a reliever for the White Sox from 2010-2011 where he earned his first major league win on August 5th, 2010. He also established a new Major League record with 25 straight scoreless appearances the following year. Santos made his professional coaching debut as manager of the FCL Yankees in 2022, leading the club to the FCL Championship and winning the league's Manager of the Year Award.

John Ely, 37, joins Birmingham as the Barons' Pitching Coach for the 2024 season. Ely was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the 2007 MLB Draft. In 2009 with the Barons, Ely went 14-2 with a 2.82 ERA in 27 starts with 125 strikeouts in 156 and a third innings. After spending three seasons in the White Sox organization, Ely was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ely joined the White Sox organization as a pitching coach for the Great Falls Voyagers in 2017 after finishing his career in 2015. He was then named the pitching coach for the Winston-Salem Dash for the 2023 season.

Nicky Delmonico, 31, enters his third year as a coach, and second year with the Barons as Birmingham's Hitting Coach for the 2024 season. Prior to his coaching career, Delmonico was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. As a player for Birmingham, Delmonico appeared in 100 games in the 2015 and 2016 seasons batting .277 (101 - for - 365). After a few years in the Minor Leagues, Delmonico spent three seasons in the Majors with the White Sox, before making the move to coaching in 2022.

Angel Rosario, 31, enters his second year as the Bench Coach for the 2024 season. Rosario played for the ASL Diamondbacks in 2006. Rosario first joined the White Sox staff as a coach in 2018 for the DSL White Sox. He made his first appearance as Bench Coach for the Barons in the 2023 season.

Carson Wooten will serve as the Barons Trainer for the 2024 season. Wooten, from California and a graduate of Boise State University, spent the last two seasons as the Trainer for the Winston-Salem Dash. Wooten was named Athletic Trainer of the Year for the South Atlantic League in 2023. This will be Wooten's first season spent in Birmingham.

Juan Maldonado joins the Barons as the 2024 Performance Coach. Maldonado spent last season serving as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers' Performance Coach. This will be Maldonado's first year in Birmingham.

"We're thrilled to not only kick off the 2024 season in April but welcoming back so many former Barons players who continue to progress through the coaching ranks. This is the first time that our manager, pitching coach, and hitting coach all represented the Magic City on the playing field and now are responsible for developing our players and providing an exciting team here at Regions Field. It's incredible to welcome back Sergio Santos along with our entire staff as we aim to provide another fun and memorable season of Barons baseball on April 5," said Barons President and General Manager Jonathan Nelson.

The Barons begin their 2024 season on Friday, April 5th with a three-game series at home against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

