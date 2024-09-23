Springfield's Season Ends with 6-5 Loss to Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals season, despite a five-run fifth-inning rally, ended at the hands of the Arkansas Travelers at Hammons Field on Friday night. The Travelers muscled out a 6-5 win, launching three home runs including two from Victor Labrada to advance to the Texas League Championship Series.

Decisions:

W: Garrett Davila (1-0)

L: Jack Ralston (0-1)

S: Danny Witchansky (1)

Notables:

The Cardinals surrendered a home run in each of the first and second innings, ultimately going down by a 5-0 tally by the fifth inning.

Springfield batted around in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs to tie the game.

Matt Lloyd launched his second home run in as many games. His three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning brought the Cardinals within one run.

Jacob Buchberger tied the game in the fifth with a single. This came after he gave Springfield a brief lead in game two with a single.

Andrew Marrero fired 2.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts starting in the second inning. Nathanael Heredia tossed two shutout innings with three strikeouts later in the game.

Matt Svanson left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to keep the game at a one-run deficit.

Despite a one-out single from Jimmy Crooks, the Cardinals failed to score in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals season ended after dropping back-to-back games at home against the Travelers, despite winning game one on the road.

Including the postseason, the Cardinals won 80 games in 2024 (141 games played). Their 79 regular season wins set a franchise record.

