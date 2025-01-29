Spring Baseball Schedule at Constellation Field for 2025 Announced

January 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Spring baseball is coming to Constellation Field for 2025 starting on Friday, February 7. The slate of games coming to Constellation Field includes the Bregman Cares Classic from February 7-9, Purdue playing a four-game series against Stephen F. Austin State University from February 14-16, the University of Houston playing a midweek game with Sam Houston State University on March 18 and St. Thomas University playing a three-game series from April 4-6 against Texas Lutheran University.

The Bregman Cares Classic returns to Constellation Field from February 7 through 9 in partnership with the Astros Foundation. The Bregman Cares Classic will feature four Title 1 High Schools that will compete in front of six top junior college programs to showcase their talent. Each of the six junior colleges will participate in a tournament as well. Admission and parking is free with a voucher required for entry. Vouchers can be claimed here or online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Events, and the full schedule for the Bregman Cares Classic can be found below:

Friday, February 7

7 AM - Gates Open

8 AM - B.F. Terry HS vs. Northbrook HS

11 AM - Paris JC vs. Howard College

3 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Paris JC

7 PM - Galveston JC vs. Howard College

Saturday, February 8

7 AM - Gates Open

8 AM - Houston Heights HS vs. Milby HS

11 AM - Grayson College vs. Paris JC

3 PM - Navarro College vs. Howard College

7 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Navarro College

Sunday, February 9

8 AM - Gates Open

9 AM - Galveston JC vs. Grayson College

1 PM - Galveston JC vs. Navarro College

5 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Grayson College

Purdue comes back to Constellation Field to play four games in a three-day span against Stephen F. Austin State University from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, February 16. Weekend packages are available for $30 which includes tickets to all four games. Individual tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for children ages 4-12, $11 for groups of 20 or more, while children three and under receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased here. Parking is $5 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the game. The full schedule for the weekend will be:

Friday, February 14

4 PM - Gates Open

5 PM - First Pitch

Saturday, February 15 (Doubleheader)

12 PM - Gates Open

1 PM - First Pitch for Game 1

Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Tickets purchased for Saturday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Sunday, February 16

12 PM - Gates Open

1 PM - First Pitch

On Tuesday, March 18, the University of Houston takes on Sam Houston State University at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission seats which can be purchased here, with discounts available for current students at either school and groups. Discounted student tickets must be purchased at the Regions Bank Ticket Office at Constellation Field with a valid school ID. Parking is $5 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance or on the day of the game. Premium tickets in either a climate-controlled Party Suite or luxury skybox are available by contacting Eddy Juarez at ejuarez@astros.com. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

St. Thomas concludes the spring slate of games at Constellation Field when they take on Texas Lutheran University for a three-game weekend series from April 4 through 6. General admission tickets are $11 for adults and children ages 4-12, with children ages 3 and under receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased online here, and parking is free for all three games. The full schedule for the games is below:

Friday, April 4

5:30 PM - Gates Open

6:30 PM - First Pitch

Saturday, April 5

4:00 PM - Gates Open

5:00 PM - First Pitch

Saturday, April 6

12 PM - Gates Open

1 PM - First Pitch

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

