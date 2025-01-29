Rainiers Name Rylee Pay Team Broadcaster

January 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers announced today that Rylee Pay will be the new radio broadcaster for the team.

Prior to getting hired by Tacoma, Pay was formerly the Play-by-Play Broadcaster and Media Relations Assistant for the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. She also has broadcast experience in the Cape Cod Baseball League with the Cotuit Kettleers.

With over 250 applicants for the position, Team President Aaron Artman said that the organization was very thoughtful and purposeful when searching for the new voice of the Rainiers.

"Rylee had the right combination of experience and creativity and was the best fit for our culture and brand - two things that we took very seriously when determining the right fit," Artman said. "From Bob Robertson to Mike Curto, there is a legacy here in Tacoma that is unique, and I look forward to Rylee adding to that legacy on the airwaves when we kick off the season on March 28th ."

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Pay becomes the first female lead broadcaster in Triple-A. She said she is excited to put on the headset and feel the atmosphere of Cheney Stadium.

"I've heard so many fantastic things about the culture of Tacoma and what baseball means to this city," Pay said. "I really want to paint the picture of what is happening on the field and help bring the game to life for those fans that can't attend. I look forward to meeting the people of Tacoma and immersing myself in this special community."

Tacoma's 2025 season kicks off with Opening Day on March 28 at Cheney Stadium. For more information and tickets, visit tacomarainiers.com.

