Sporting JAX Women's Team Adds Defender and Goalkeeper Duo

Published on July 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the signing of Keeley Dockter, a defender from the University of Portland, and Amanda Poorbaugh, a goalkeeper from Penn State University, pending league and federation approval.

The additions come ahead of the second season for the Sporting JAX Women's team following a record breaking inaugural season for the first Gainbridge Super League expansion team in the 2025/26 season.

Before kicking off her professional career with the Reign, Dockter acted as a crucial member of the University of Portland's back line with 64 starts in 69 appearances and 5,411 minutes logged. Her collegiate career resulted in three goals and two assists for the Pilots, including two game-winning goals. During her redshirt senior year, she led a defense that conceded just 12 goals, the second fewest in the West Coast Conference and the 17th fewest in the nation during the 2025 season. Her achievements that season earned her All-WCC First Team, All-West Region First Team, and WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"I'm really excited to get started," said Dockter. "They have shown that they are a great team and I'm looking forward to playing with such a competitive group that wants to win."

Poorbaugh, a fourth-generation Penn State alumna, played all five seasons of her collegiate career with the Nittany Lions before being invited to preseason camp with the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC in January 2026. Her career at Penn State resulted in 1,238 minutes played in 21 appearances, a .647 goals against average, and a .824 save percentage. She also earned the 2026 TST Women's Golden Glove award at The Soccer Tournament - an annual 7-on-7 tournament in Cary, North Carolina with a men's, women's, and mixed bracket. Notable names such as Carli Lloyd, Pat McAfee and Landon Donovan have taken part in the tournament. Poorbaugh led her team, Simply Fútbol FC, to a championship game appearance which helped her also earn the TST's Keeper Wars accolade.

"It's an incredible opportunity," said Poorbaugh. "It's nice to see some familiar faces and know that I get to help make an impact on this team in the coming season."

"Keeley and Amanda will both play an important role in adding competition to their positions," said Sporting JAX Women's Head Coach, Stacey Balaam. "Keeley was a highly respected collegiate player and was voted defender of the year her senior year. We hope she can bring that confidence and elite mentality into her first year with us. Amanda is a very talented goalkeeper with shot stopping being an obvious strength. However her personality fits perfectly within our behaviors and identity, her work ethic, determination and team first attitude are a few examples of what stands out about her."

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 1, 2026

Sporting JAX Women's Team Adds Defender and Goalkeeper Duo - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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