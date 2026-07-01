DC Power Football Club Re-Sign Loza Abera and Anna Bagley

Published on July 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club have announced the re-signings of Ethiopia Women's National Team forward Loza Abera and midfielder Anna Bagley ahead of the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Both players had been in discussions with the club following the 2025/26 campaign and now return to a roster that retains the core of last season's group.

"Bringing Loza [Abera] and Anna [Bagley] back was a priority for us this offseason," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Both have been part of this club since the beginning and know exactly what we are building. Loza gives us a proven goalscoring threat and a leader who has captained her country, and Anna brings energy, versatility, and reliability in midfield. Securing them alongside our contracted group gives us the continuity we want as we push toward a championship."

Forward Loza Abera returns for her third season with Power FC after establishing herself as a consistent presence in the final third. The Ethiopian Women's National Team captain made history upon her arrival in 2024 as the first Ethiopian-born women's soccer player to sign in a first-division United States professional league. During the 2025/26 season she recorded seven goals across 1,300 minutes, including a memorable brace in a 3-2 comeback win over Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field in May 2025. Before coming to the USL Super League, the forward scored over 200 goals across six seasons in the Ethiopian Women's Premier League, where she holds the record for the most goals in league history, and led CBE SA to four consecutive Ethiopian championships from 2020 to 2024. Internationally, Abera serves as captain of Ethiopia and was named to the BBC's 100 Women list in 2020.

Midfielder Anna Bagley returns after two seasons as a dependable contributor in the middle of the park. During the inaugural 2024/25 campaign, Bagley tied for the team lead with 28 appearances, establishing herself as a steady two-way presence. A redshirt senior at Virginia Commonwealth University before turning professional, the Charlton, Massachusetts native recorded 10 goals and 18 assists for the Rams and earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honors in her final two collegiate seasons, ranking among the national leaders in assists in 2023.

Abera and Bagley join a retained group headlined by defender Susanna Fitch, the club's lone selection to the inaugural USL Super League All-League First Team, and forward Gianna Gourley, DC Power's all-time leading scorer, who signed a contract extension through 2026/27 earlier this year. The full retained group also includes defenders Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings, and Paige Almendariz, midfielders Emily Colton, Justina Gaynor, and Ellie Gilbert, forward Alyssa Walker, and goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk.

Loza Abera

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Durame, Ethiopia

Country: Ethiopia

Birthdate: 10/2/1997

Age: 28

Height: 5'5"

Status: International/Domestic

Anna Bagley

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Charlton, Massachusetts

Country: United States

Birthdate: 1/30/2001

Age: 25

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 1, 2026

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