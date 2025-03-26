Sporting JAX Announces Multi-Year Partnership with adidas as Official Uniform/Kit Provider

March 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, is proud to announce a landmark multi-year partnership with global sportswear giant, adidas, as the official kit provider for all professional and youth soccer teams within the club.

Beginning in May 2025, over 10,000 players from the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy will be the first to wear adidas' iconic three-stripe design in a custom inaugural uniform. The partnership will also extend to the club's pre-professional USL W League and USL League Two teams, which will debut the new kit when they take the pitch in May and June. Additionally, this collaboration with the renowned brand will culminate with the much-anticipated Sporting JAX professional men's USL Championship and the upcoming women's USL Super League squads. This August, the women's team will kick off their inaugural season at UNF's Hodges Stadium in their custom kits designed by adidas.

As part of this collaboration, adidas will supply a full range of match kits, training kits, coach wear and an extensive selection of fanwear to give supporters access to premium gear that represents the club's ambitious vision. Additional fan merchandise will launch in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to partner with adidas, the world's premier soccer apparel brand," said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. "This partnership is a defining milestone for our club and ensures that every player, from our academy prospects to our professional athletes, has access to premium gear designed for peak performance. Wearing the same kit as their sports heroes will also inspire young athletes to chase their dreams, knowing they are part of something truly special."

"We are honored to partner with Sporting JAX and are excited to support their vision for the growth of soccer on the First Coast at all levels of the game," said adidas Soccer Sales Director Steven Noble. "We are committed to providing all Sporting JAX players and future partners with the latest technology and highest quality performance wear to help them perform at their very best."

This collaboration supports Sporting JAX's continued commitment to providing elite resources for players of all abilities, from the academy to the professional ranks. It also marks a significant step in the club's mission to elevate soccer in Northeast Florida and cultivate the next generation of talent.Following the club's recent appointment of Mark Warburton as its new Sporting Director/Head of Soccer, the new partnership with adidas reinforces Sporting JAX's rapid growth and commitment to lifting every voice and building a legacy of excellence both on and off the field.

Season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media channels.

About adidasadidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024.

