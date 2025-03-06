Spooner Scores Twice to Power Toronto to 4-1 Victory over Montréal

March 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - Natalie Spooner scored her first two goals of the season, and Renata Fast and Daryl Watts added two assists each to power Toronto to a 4-1 victory over Montréal at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Thursday night. The win propelled the Sceptres back into second place in the league standings, just six points behind the Victoire. It was also Toronto's first win over Montréal in five games this season, snapping the Victoire's three-game winning streak.

Spooner, playing in her sixth game of the season after coming off LTIR, opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period by batting the puck out of mid-air for her first goal in 302 days. She completed the Sceptres' scoring with a second power play goal late in the second period, giving Toronto a commanding 4-0 lead. Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors also found the back of the net for the home team in the middle frame.

Fast assisted on both of Spooner's goals, bringing her to a league-leading 15 points, which ties the PWHL single-season assist record. Fast also became the quickest player to reach 15 assists in a season, achieving the feat in just 22 games.

Down 4-0, Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin scored her league-leading 13th goal of the season at 16:00 of the third period. Kristen Campbell made 25 saves on 26 shots, earning her fifth win of the season. Montréal starter Elaine Chuli recorded 12 saves on 15 shots, and Ann-Renée Desbiens, who replaced Chuli in the second period, made 13 saves on 14 shots.

QUOTES

Sceptres forward Natalie Spooner: "It felt good [to score]. I'm just trying to do the right things out there, get to the net front. We thought of a play beforehand, and it ended up working out. It hit the post at first and I was thinking, 'Oh man, just my luck!' but then I was able to get the rebound, thankfully. It felt nice to get that one and felt like a good game overall."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan: "I think we've had a lot of close games against them this year - a couple went to extra time. I thought it was a great response from our last game that we had in Laval, and I like the way we did it. Everybody contributed in some way, shape or form. A hard, playoff kind of atmosphere. I liked the physicality and obviously great to have a couple find the back of the net."

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the timing of the loss: "These moments are good now versus the end of the year. In moments like this as well, we get to see the kind of character we have, what the pride is like in the room. Maybe there are players who get to play in different roles and experience different scenarios in different situations. We battled until the very end, trying to score with everything that we had, even on our penalty kill--we gave the green light to try and score on the penalty kill. I think our team is a team that wants to fight until the end. Unfortunately, we just got behind too many goals."

Montréal defender Erin Ambrose on the physical play against Toronto: "I think it's two teams that want to win a hockey game. They're a good team over there, but we also want to be physical and physical within the rules. I think we want to have a physical mentality to our game, and sometimes it's not going to work out in the end. But I did like our physicality tonight, and I thought that it remained consistent throughout all three periods as well."

NOTABLES

Natalie Spooner tallied her first two goals in her sixth game played this season since returning from LTIR--her first goal since Game One of the 2024 PWHL Playoffs (302 days). The inaugural season MVP and Best Forward recorded six multi-goal games last season.

The Sceptres now have a five-game winning streak on home ice, including four straight wins at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Renata Fast collected two assists, tying the PWHL's single season assist record (15), set by Emma Maltais and New York's Alex Carpenter last year, in two fewer games (22). She leads all defenders in scoring and ranks fifth among all skaters with 19 points.

Daryl Watts recorded two assists and moved into fourth in league scoring with 20 points (6G, 14A) in 22 games. The Toronto forward is now tied for second in power play assists (8) and remains third in power play points (11).

Marie-Philip Poulin extended her road point streak to five games with her third-period goal, bringing her season total to a league-leading 13 goals. This marks the first time in nine games this season that Montréal loses when their captain scores.

Laura Stacey extended her point streak to five games (4G, 3A). Her four-game goal streak-tied for a PWHL record - ended tonight.

Hannah Miller returned to the Sceptres lineup after a one-game absence and recorded an assist to take sole possession of first in league scoring with 23 points (10G, 13A). She has recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) over her last six games.

Allie Munroe scored her first goal of the season, and first career game-winner, matching her 24-game inaugural season goal total in two fewer games.

Maggie Connors tallied her second goal of the season. The Sceptres forward is one goal shy of tying her inaugural season total in the category.

Julia Gosling recorded a power play helper, pushing her into a tie with New York's Sarah Fillier for most rookie power play points (7).

Megan Carter recorded her first career PWHL point, an assist, in her 11th game.

Izzy Daniel tallied her fifth assist of the season and first against the Victoire in her career.

Anna Wilgren tallied her fourth assist of the season, two of which have come against Toronto.

Ann-Renée Desbiens became the first goaltender in PWHL history to record two minor penalties in a single game. She is the only goaltender with any penalty minutes this season (6).

Stacey led all skaters with seven shots on goal in the game. She now sits in second place in the PWHL in shots on goal (73) behind Watts (75), who had two shots in the game.

There has yet to be a scoreless regulation period between the two teams in five games this season.

Montréal's goaltender replacement in the second period was the first mid-game switch in team history.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 0 0 1 - 1

Toronto 1 3 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Toronto, Spooner 1 (Gosling, Fast), 5:48 (PP). Penalties-Grant-Mentis Mtl (boarding), 5:39; Barnes Mtl (boarding), 10:29; Fast Tor (tripping), 12:46; Scamurra Tor (interference), 16:31.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Munroe 1 (Daniel, Miller), 7:02. 3, Toronto, Connors 2 (Watts, Carter), 8:01. 4, Toronto, Spooner 2 (Fast, Watts), 16:04 (PP). Penalties-Desbiens Mtl (tripping), 14:40; Poulin Mtl (delay of game), 15:49; Desbiens Mtl (roughing), 19:58; Compher Tor (roughing), 19:58; Turnbull Tor (roughing), 19:58.

3rd Period-5, Montréal, Poulin 13 (Stacey, Wilgren), 16:00. Penalties-Scamurra Tor (slashing), 1:46; Flanagan Tor (hooking), 7:34; Miller Tor (slashing), 11:37; Degeorge Mtl (holding), 17:19.

Shots on Goal-Montréal 11-6-9-26. Toronto 9-13-7-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 0 / 6; Toronto 2 / 5.

Goalies-Montréal, Chuli 3-3-0-0 (15 shots-12 saves); Desbiens 12-2-0-1 (14 shots-13 saves). Toronto, Campbell 6-6-1-1 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-8,618

THREE STARS

1. Kristen Campbell (TOR) 25/26 SV

2. Natalie Spooner (TOR) 2G

3. Renata Fast (TOR) 2A

STANDINGS

Montréal (10-5-1-5) - 41 PTS - 1st Place

Toronto (9-2-4-7) - 35 PTS - 2nd Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Saturday, March 8 at Boston at 2 p.m. ET (Agganis Arena)

Toronto: Sunday, March 9 vs Minnesota at 1 p.m. ET

