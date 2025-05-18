Spokane Velocity FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
May 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 18, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Battles to 1-0 Win over Richmond Kickers, Earning Seventh Victory this Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Texoma FC Earn Their First 3 Points Against Reigning Champions - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Spokane Velocity FC Battles to 1-0 Win over Richmond Kickers, Earning Seventh Victory this Season
- Velocity FC, Tormenta FC, and Mother Nature Combine for a 1-0 Velocity FC Victory
- USL Spokane Hosts Spring Fling at Brick West Brewing
- Velocity FC Surges to the Top of USL League One Standings with Gritty 3-1 Win over Westchester SC
- Velocity FC Strikes Fast and Furious to Defeat Oakland Roots SC 2-1 in Jägermeister Cup Opener