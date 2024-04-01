Spokane Indians Announce 2024 Roster

April 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to Spokane today for the start of the 2024 Northwest League season, which opens on Friday, April 5th against the Vancouver Canadians at Avista Stadium. Spokane's roster includes 16 returning players and five of Colorado's top 30 prospects.

The headliner on the roster is former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher Chase Dollander, who was selected 9th overall in the 2023 MLB First-Year Draft. The 22-year-old right-hander was named the 2022 SEC Pitcher of the Year and finished last season with a 7-6 record and 12.1 K/9 rate in 17 starts. Dollander, who has yet to appear in a professional game, is currently ranked as the 52nd-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com and 75th-best by The Athletic.

Sean Sullivan will team up with Dollander to form a potent 1-2 punch atop Spokane's starting rotation. The Demon Deacons southpaw was drafted 46th overall in 2023 after setting Wake Forest's single-season K/9 mark (14.34) and didn't allow a hit in three appearances with the ACL Rockies and Fresno to close out the season.

The Indians will be led offensively by Cole Carrigg, a versatile player capable of spending time at catcher, shortstop, or the outfield. Drafted 65th overall last year out of San Diego State, Carrigg slashed .350/.408/.600 with 13 stolen bases in 36 games between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Fresno in his pro debut.

Shortstop Dyan Jorge, ranked as Colorado's 7th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, is another name to watch after hitting .306 between two levels as a 20-year-old last season. Jorge will be joined on the left side of the infield by Kyle Karros, a fifth round pick out of UCLA in 2023 and the son of 1992 NL Rookie of the Year Eric Karros.

Returning players on this year's squad include pitchers Blake Adams, Tyler Ahearn, Mason Green and Victor Juarez, infielders Parker Kelly and Jean Perez, and outfielders Juan Guerrero, Robby Martin Jr, and Braiden Ward.

You can meet the new Spokane Indians team for the first time at Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium. This FREE community event courtesy of Avista and 103.5 The Game includes an autograph session, Wendy's Home Run Derby, a chance to shop the Spokane Indians Team Store, concessions available for purchase, plus a schedule poster giveaway presented by the Pizza Factory!

Your first chance to see the team in action is on Friday, April 5th against the Vancouver Canadians with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, and 93.7 The Mountain.

