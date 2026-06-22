Spikes' Win Streak Stopped at Six After Falling to Thunder, 13-8

Published on June 22, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Carson Lane delivered three scoreless innings, and Tyree Reed collected a double along with two RBI's, but the State College Spikes saw their six-game winning streak fall by the wayside with a 13-8 defeat at the hands of the Trenton Thunder on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Lane, a 2025 All-Mountain West First Team selection at UNLV, made his second appearance and first start for the Spikes (10-8). The right-hander gave up two hits and a walk while striking out one batter to keep his ERA at a spotless 0.00.

Reed helped build State College's lead as he smashed a double on one hop over the left-center field wall in the second. The Jackson State product, who is headed to the MLB Draft Combine this coming week, took the team lead in runs batted in with 15.

The Spikes took a 6-0 lead in the game, but Trenton's (13-4) eight-run surge in the sixth and four-run frame in the seventh carried the night.

Reliever Lukas McDowell (3-1) took the loss for State College after being charged with all four runs in the seventh.

Trenton reliever Andrew Berg (1-0) picked up the win with three scoreless, hitless innings of his own. Berg allowed two walks while striking out three batters.

The Spikes will enjoy an off day on the schedule Monday before heading to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with all three games on the road for State College. First pitch for the matchup against the Crosscutters is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Following the series in Williamsport, the Spikes return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday to start a run of five home games in six days. Fans can enjoy a trio of 6:35 p.m. games against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers this coming weekend, with a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ to kick things off, featuring a Michelob Ultra/Yuengling Happy Hour with both brands half-price from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, a spectacular FIREWORKS show will light up the skies after the game, provided by Starfire Corporation, and the first 500 fans of all ages will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

The weekend series against the Scrappers concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

After all three games on the weekend, stick around for Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for this coming weekend, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 22, 2026

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