Spikes Explode with Ten-Run Second in 13-7 Win over Black Bears

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes plated ten runs in the second inning to match the second-most runs in an inning in franchise history and propel them to a 13-7 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

14 batters came to the plate for the Spikes (2-0 2nd Half) in the second, with Nyan Hayes smashing his second home run in as many nights as part of the surge. Hayes's two-run shot to left field, combined with his double later in the second, made him 4-for-9 with four extra-base hits to begin his State College tenure.

The Spikes' 10-run burst in the second matched the 10 runs scored against the Batavia Muckdogs in the sixth inning on July 4, 2013, and was just shy of the 12 runs scored in the eighth inning against the Trenton Thunder on July 6, 2025 for a club record.

Luke Nomura produced a four-hit game, collecting both a ground-rule double and a three-run triple in the second before singles in both the fourth and sixth. Trent Turner reached base four times with two hits, two walks, and two runs batted in.

Trey Cehajic (1-0) picked up the win for the Spikes after 2 2/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed two walks and struck out two batters.

West Virginia (0-2 2nd Half) starter Jonah Walker took the loss after being charged with four runs in an inning of work. Ben Barrett went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI's to lead the Black Bears offense.

The Spikes now head to IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds with a 7:00 p.m. matchup.

Following the trio of games in Aberdeen this weekend, the Spikes will have an off day on Monday before resuming the 20th Anniversary Season home schedule with a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters from Tuesday, July 14 through Thursday, July 16.

Fans will be able to enjoy a trio of Daily Value Promotions, with Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends featuring half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars featuring half-price Hot Dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all three games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 10, 2026

Spikes Explode with Ten-Run Second in 13-7 Win over Black Bears - State College Spikes

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