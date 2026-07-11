Hayes Homers in Third Straight to Match Spikes Record in 6-4 Win over IronBirds

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







ABERDEEN, Md. - Nyan Hayes became just the third State College Spikes player ever to homer in three consecutive games with a long ball to start the game, and the Spikes stayed unbeaten in the second half with a 6-4 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday night at IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium.

Hayes, who finished his college career in 2026 at Oregon State after smashing 10 homers in 2025 at Grambling, sent an 0-2 pitch from Aberdeen (1-2 2nd Half) starter Chase Topolski (0-1) onto the roof of the visiting clubhouse beyond the Spikes (3-0 2nd Half) bullpen.

The New Orleans native matched his current hitting coach, Marques Paige, and former Tulane product and major leaguer Mark Hamilton with his home run string. Paige accomplished the feat from August 10-12, 2022, while Hamilton did so for the Spikes' inaugural team from June 27-29, 2006.

The homer kickstarted a four-run first for State College, with Luke Nomura continuing his hot start to the second half with a two-run triple. Nomura also added another double, giving him four extra-base hits in the first three games of the second half.

However, the Spikes had to hold on late as Aberdeen chipped away at the lead. Jackson Mayo (1-0) delivered 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed just one hit while hitting two batters and striking out four.

However, Mayo hit the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth, Isaiah Parido, with a pitch that would have been ball four. After eliciting a Patrick McCullough flyout, Mayo was replaced by Patrick Morris (1), who struck out Jevin Relaford before back-to-back walks brough Brylan West to the plate. Morris then earned the save by making West ground into a game-ending forceout at second base.

Relaford, who played five games for the Spikes in 2023, hit his first homer for the IronBirds in the fifth, a solo shot to left field.

Topolski was charged with five runs over two innings to take the loss.

The Spikes and IronBirds will play the second game of their three-game series at IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., with left-hander Vincent Spizzoucco starting on the mound for State College in his debut with the club. Spizzoucco made 16 appearances, 10 of them starts, for Pittsburgh this past college season.

Following the trio of games in Aberdeen this weekend, the Spikes will have an off day on Monday before resuming the 20th Anniversary Season home schedule with a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters from Tuesday, July 14 through Thursday, July 16.

Fans will be able to enjoy a trio of Daily Value Promotions, with Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends featuring half-price Walking Tacos all game long and half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars featuring half-price Hot Dogs all game long and half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS featuring $2 12-oz. drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all three games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from IBEW Local 24 Union Field at Ripken Stadium starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 10, 2026

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