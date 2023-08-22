Spikes Take Overtime Win Over Crosscutters After 3-3 Regulation Tie

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes needed a little extra to earn their fourth straight win as Ty Buckner recorded three outs in the Major League Baseball Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, giving the Spikes victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters following a 3-3 tie in regulation.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, the home team chooses whether they will be offense or defense at the pregame plate meeting, and the offense puts the last batter of its previous inning on first base and has three outs to score, or the defense wins.

The Spikes (19-18 2nd Half) chose defense and put the game in the hands of Buckner, the stopper out of St. Louis who had struck out the side in the ninth inning. Buckner delivered a wild pitch to move designated runner Mason Minzey to second but retired Isaiah Byarson a foul bunt third strike. After an intentional walk to Brayland Skinner, Buckner struck out both pinch-hitter E.J. Taylor and first baseman Adam Becker to end the game in the Spikes' favor.

State College took the lead by scoring three runs in the first inning off Williamsport (15-21 2nd Half) starter Salvatore Ferro. Payton Harden and Zac Vooletich led off the frame with back-to-back singles, with Harden ending up on third. Following Vooletich's steal of second, Brennen Dorighi drove in Harden with a sacrifice fly to right. A passed ball then moved Vooletich to third, and after a walk toJosh Leslie, Carlos Contreras doubled both runners in with his two-out extra-base hit.

The Crosscutters plated two runs on a double play ball and a Skinner RBI single in the fifth before tying the game on Skinner's triple and aTyler Lasch RBI fielder's choice on a ball drilled back into Spikes' reliever Eric Waldichuk's backside.

No winning or losing pitcher is recorded in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker, and no portion of the tiebreaker half-inning is included in the official record.

The Spikes are now in third place in the MLB Draft League's second half, five games back of the league-leading West Virginia Black Bears with ten games to play in the regular season. Second place Frederick is currently 4 1/2 games back.

Wednesday, the Spikes look to carry their momentum forward with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Crosscutters at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park that serves as the middle game of their three-game series. Right-hander Sebastian Rodriguez (1-1) gets the ball for the Spikes to face Williamsport righty Shaun Gamelin (6-0).

