Spikes' Stout Pitching Holds Through in 4-3 Win over Scrappers

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Carson Lane led a septet of State College Spikes pitchers in a combined two-hitter, and the Spikes held on at the end for a 4-3 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Lane, a 2025 First Team All-Mountain West Conference performer at UNLV, allowed just one walk and no hits over four innings of work. The right-hander retired the first 11 batters he faced and racked up six strikeouts.

Zach Kilby, Keegan O'Hearn, Garrett Shearer (2-0), and Josh Beck then followed with an inning apiece, with only a Josue Malave bunt single against O'Hearn in the fifth and a walk apiece against O'Hearn and Beck to show for Mahoning Valley (10-14) offensively.

In the ninth, however, the Spikes (12-11) had to scuffle to put the game away. Carlos Sanchez walked to lead off the inning for Mahoning Valley, advanced to second on a Tommy Harrison groundout, then stole third base. Tristan Strickland then brought Sanchez home on a sacrifice fly for the second out, closing the margin to 4-2.

After James Whitman produced just the second Scrappers hit of the game with a sharp grounder up the middle, Bryce Hubbard was granted a walk to put two runners on. Jimmy Keenan and pinch-hitter Josiah Seguin then continued with back-to-back bases on balls to make it a 4-3 game.

However, Gavin Killion (2) then entered and closed the game by eliciting a flyout to Jacob Croxford in center field from Edison Polanco after battling back from a 3-0 count.

The Spikes took the lead in the fifth on Alex Mendoza Jr.'s RBI single to bring in Mac Rose, and after a Sanchez sacrifice fly plated the tying run for the Scrappers in the sixth, State College took advantage of two walks and two infield singles, the last by Mendoza, to retake the lead.

Kolt Myers' two-out, two-run single to right field then gave the Spikes the runs they would need to secure the win.

CJ Richmond recorded three hits, including a double, to help power the State College offense.

Shearer retired all three batters he faced, one via strikeout, in the seventh for the win.

Mahoning Valley starter Ethan Stade sparkled early, allowing just three hits over 3 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out 10 batters, a new single-game high for any MLB Draft League pitcher in 2026.

Mahoning Valley reliever Colton Semmelmann (1-1) took the loss despite three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes resume the homestand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night as they start a two-game mini-series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the first time the two teams have met in Happy Valley since 2016, with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. Pitchers for the series are not yet determined.

Tuesday will be a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring Half-Price Walking Tacos throughout the game. Plus, fans of age can enjoy a Half-Price Miller Lite/Coors Light Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, the Spikes complete their set with Aberdeen in a 6:35 p.m. game on First Responders Night, with all local First Responders receiving FREE tickets for Wednesday night's game. Tickets can be claimed with ID at the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Tuesday and Wednesday, and families of First Responders can get tickets at 50% off for Wednesday's game.

Fans can also enjoy half-price hot dogs all game long, along with half-price Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 at Glizzy and Wine Wednesday.

Plus, we'll celebrate Bobby Bo Night as fans can share in the wealth when Bobby Bonilla receives his annual check from the Mets.

The homestand continues on Friday with the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS show, presented by the PA Lottery, after the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Military Apprecation Night, with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Mount Nittany Health on a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ.

Tickets for this week's games, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the IronBirds on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 29, 2026

Spikes' Stout Pitching Holds Through in 4-3 Win over Scrappers - State College Spikes

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