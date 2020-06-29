Spikes Fans Can Celebrate the 4th of July and Help Neighbors at the Ballpark

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes invite fans to enjoy the 4th of July at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park while making a difference in our Happy Valley community. Fans can celebrate Independence Day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with select seating packages that offer prime views of two fantastic Central PA 4th Fest fireworks locations in a safe environment, as well as the chance for kids to run the bases.

In addition, Spikes fans can help fulfill 4th Fest's mission of "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" by bringing food and other needed items to the ballpark as part of the 4th of July celebration.

4th of July with the Spikes

The Independence Day celebration at the ballpark kicks off at 7:30 p.m. when the gates open at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and kids can head straight to the field to run the bases. The basepaths will be open for kids until 9:00 p.m., and the fireworks are set to shoot into the skies over Happy Valley at 9:30 p.m. Fans will hear the soundtrack of the synchronized fireworks booming over the stadium speakers thanks to 99.5 THE BUS.

Seating packages will be available for purchase through 4:00 p.m. on July 4, and all fans must purchase in advance to limit person-to-person contact. All attendees must park in the Porter North lot, located across from Beaver Stadium.

Fans can put together a safely distanced experience for their group inside an air-conditioned suite in the Geisinger Champions Club that offers an elevated view of the dual fireworks shows visible from the ballpark. Two 16-person suites are available for $400 each, with a limited number of suites available to accommodate eight people for $200 each. Suites will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis, so fans are encouraged to book their suites as soon as possible.

The main seating bowl of the ballpark will also be available, with families adhering to physical distancing guidelines of at least six feet. Fans can purchase four general admission seats for $20, with additional seats available for $5 apiece.

The Spikes will be holding the event in accordance with all state and local regulations and CDC guidelines. Masks will be required for entry into the ballpark and when traveling through the facility, and distancing of six feet should be practiced at all times. Capacity will be limited to 225 for this event.

"Neighbors Helping Neighbors" Food Drive

Fans making plans to spend their 4th of July evening at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Central PA 4th Fest's "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" Food Drive, with all items going to the YMCA Anti-Hunger Program serving Centre County residents.

Those donating are encouraged to bring their items already in a box to ease the burden on the volunteers who will transport the items. Fans are also advised to please be sure that items are not expired before adding them to the food drive.

The following items have been designated as critically important at this time:

- Oatmeal Packets

- Nutrigrain Bars

- Canned Pasta

- Canned Tuna

- Peanut Butter

- Jelly in Plastic Bottles

- Apples

- Oranges

- Small Loaves of Bread

- Chicken or Beef Flavored Ramen Noodles

- Canned Soups - Tomato or Chicken Noodle

- Canned Beef Stew

- Canned Chili

- Mac & Cheese Cups

- Applesauce Cups

- Fruit Cups

- Pudding Cups

- Jello Cups

- Boxed Cereal

A full list of public drop-off locations is available at CentralPA4thFest.org, with other locations open from Wednesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 9.

"Medlar Field at Lubrano Park has been a place for the community to come together and celebrate the 4th of July for many years, and we are proud to do so again safely in 2020 while making a positive impact on the lives of our neighbors," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker.

For more information on new ways to support the Spikes, including ballpark rentals and great merchandise bargains, as well as ways to continue to support the #SaveOurSpikes campaign, visit SaveOurSpikes.com. More updates will also be available on the online home of the Spikes, StateCollegeSpikes.com.

