IronBirds and Local Sponsors to Hold Fireworks Show for the 4th of July

The Aberdeen IronBirds are excited to announce that on Saturday, July 4th, the parking lot of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be hosting a drive-in Independence Day Fireworks display! With support from sponsors Klein's ShopRite, Bay State Land Services, BCV Commercial Realty, and Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, the IronBirds have coordinated the ability to safely host a 4th of July Celebration.

Crucial to the planning of this event were Maryland State Delegate Mike Griffith, Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady with Police Chief Henry Trabert, as well as County Council President Pat Vincenti and the Harford County Health Department. Additional thanks to the MD State Fire Marshal and Aberdeen Fire Chief Josh Montague for consulting on the safe display of fireworks. "The way that every different party and authority around Harford County have rallied together has been truly inspirational" IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham said. "Any semblance of normalcy and celebration will be a relief during what has been a difficult time across the country."

City of Aberdeen and Harford County residents are encouraged to arrive after 7pm to park their cars pointed toward Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for the show beginning at approximately 8:30pm. Restrooms will not be available, and pre-show tailgating is discouraged. Attendees are asked to please remain in your vehicles for the duration of your time in the parking lot. If you must leave your car, please observe social distancing and when possible, face coverings or masks are encouraged. Upon arrival, tune it to 970 WAMD for instructions, special event music, and a countdown to the show. Fireworks will be provided by internationally celebrated fireworks company Fireworks Extravaganza, the pyrotechnics provider for IronBirds' games.â¯Aberdeen Police Department will be present to assist with traffic control.

"Overall," Graham elaborated, "we are trying to encourage people to arrive for the show, enjoy some phenomenal fireworks, and travel home safely. Out of consideration for other attendees, and safety of personal possessions, guests are discouraged from arriving early or leaving any possessions unattended at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

