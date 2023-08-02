Spencer Johnston Spins Complete Game, Blue Crabs Lose by One

August 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs were back at home after a successful road trip where they took five out of six. During that road trip, they were in Lexington and swept the Counter Clocks. For the third time in four weeks, the Crabs were facing off with Lexington, but this time, in Southern Maryland.

The Counter Clocks got off the bus hot, stringing together three straight hits that drove in Andrew Moritz after a double from Connor Owings. JC Encarnacion added a second run when he flew out to center that, turned into a sacrifice fly, and Osmy Gregorio crossed the plate this time.

Blue Crabs starter Spencer Johnston would settle in after and turn the game into a pitcher's duel with Aaron Ochsenbein. The Clocks scored one more run off Spencer Johnston, this time from a home run that bounced off the bat of Gregorio.

Ochsenbein threw seven innings of scoreless baseball against the Blue Crabs, and Lexington Manager Barry Lyons went to his bullpen. Joey Steele entered the game and gave up back-to-back home runs to Philip Caulfield and Ian Yetsko, and two teams were separated by just one run going to the ninth.

The Crabs did not have enough to come back, as the Clocks retired six straight hitters after the back-to-back home runs, and the Clocks took the first game of the series. For the second game in a row, a Blue Crabs starter threw a complete game, as Spencer Johnston went the distance but suffered a tough loss.

The middle matchup is scheduled for 6:35 PM; the pitching matchup is between McKenzie Mills going for the Blue Crabs and Daniel Corcino going for the Counter Clocks. Tickets can be purchased here. There will also be a live broadcast on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.