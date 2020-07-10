Spectrum Field Host to Pinellas County High School Graduations

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Spectrum Field in Clearwater was the host for 16 Pinellas County High School Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 during the week of July 7-10. The Phillies and Threshers teamed up with the City of Clearwater, Pinellas County Schools and the Pinellas County Health Department to ensure that Pinellas County graduates were given an opportunity to walk in their cap and gown.

"We felt it was important and the right thing to do for our community. We were able to create a safe environment in which our graduates could be honored and participate in their graduation ceremonies," said Doug Kemp, General Manager of Spectrum Field.

Four graduation ceremonies were held each day over the four-day period. To accommodate proper health guidelines, the schools and graduates were assigned specific times and locations to park and proceed into the ballpark and across the stage. Social distancing measures were in place and masks were mandatory for students, families and event staff. Although no one was allowed in the seating bowl, each graduate entered with their immediate families and walked across the stage to be recognized via the stadium's PA and video board, serving as a photo opportunity. The ceremonies were live streamed on the Pinellas County Schools website.

"We are proud to have had such a significant role in honoring our Pinellas County graduating class," added John Timberlake, The Phillies Director of Florida Operations. "I believe it underscores the commitment that the Phillies and the City of Clearwater maintain for our community and all of Pinellas County, even during these challenging times."

Spectrum Field has been the site of Clearwater High School's graduation ceremonies since 2007 and the ballpark has held as many as seven local high school graduations in previous years. The Clearwater Threshers have been playing their home games at Spectrum Field since the 2004 opening and the Philadelphia Phillies make the facility their Spring Training home.

