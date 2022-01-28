Spectra to Host Hiring Event at MGM Park on February 2

BILOXI, MS - Spectra Food Services, the official concessionaire of MGM Park, will host a hiring event at MGM Park on Wednesday, February 2 from 5 to 7 pm.

Available jobs for the 2022 season include cooks, suite attendants, food runners, bartenders, dishwashers, warehouse workers and help with food preparation. Interested applicants can enter the ballpark through the commissary area, located behind home plate at the ballpark. Applicants can park in the lot on the northeast side of the stadium, located off the corner of Caillavet and Howard Avenue.

Applications are also available online through Spectra's website here.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs, ranked the #3 team in Baseball America's preseason poll, take on the #23 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

