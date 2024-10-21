Spectacular GLOW Holiday Festival to Light up Joliet Starting November 27

Joliet, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is set to shine brighter than ever as the GLOW Holiday Festival (virtual tour) makes its debut at Slammer Stadium in downtown Joliet, Illinois. This enchanting experience promises to transform the beloved baseball venue into a winter wonderland, delighting visitors of all ages with a spectacular display of lights and festive activities.

"We envisioned bringing something unique, family-friendly, and above all, fun to downtown Joliet and Slammers fans," said Night Train Veeck, owner and executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Joliet Slammers. "Partnering with the City of Joliet and GLOW was the perfect way to turn this vision into a magical holiday reality."

GLOW will be open on select evenings from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 5. The must-see holiday festival, which originated in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Slammers's sister stadium CHS Field, will extend its tradition of giving back. One dollar from every festival ticket purchased locally will benefit charities in the Joliet and Chicagoland area. Since opening in Minnesota in 2020, GLOW has donated over $350,000 to nonprofit organizations.

The outdoor, walk-through festival features millions of twinkling lights, whimsical sculptures, and illuminated vignettes. Highlights include:

- GLOW Spectacular - A dazzling light and music show set to holiday tunes, happening every 20 minutes. Watch as the entire stadium lights up in a synchronized dance of color and sound.

- Fairytale Castle - Rising majestically against the night sky, the castle's soaring turrets and graceful spires reach towards the stars, each adorned with thousands of twinkling lights that shimmer like captured constellations.

- Enchanted Forest - Wander through a dreamlike world filled with glowing trees, whimsical playhuts, and larger-than-life illuminated mushrooms in this enchanting escape.

- Smores & More - Enjoy s'mores over fire pits while you relax and take in the holiday ambiance in this cozy gathering space.

- Penguin Playground - The ultimate winter playground for children and teens, featuring light-up seesaws, swings and climbing structures.

- Santa's Shack - Capture the magic with a visit with Santa himself, where children can share their holiday wishes and snap a photo in a charming winter setting.

- Color Blossoms - A glowing field of ever-changing illuminated blooms throughout the stadium..

- Step onto the Field - Put yourself at the center of GLOW! Visitors can enjoy an exclusive experience by stepping onto the baseball field as they explore the GLOW Maze and traverse Candy Cane Lane, a dazzling array of photo-worthy lighted tunnels.

- Warming Houses - Find cozy comfort in a variety of warming house areas located throughout, including Blitzen's Lounge.

- Exclusive VIP Opportunities - Elevate your holiday party with private, heated suites at Slammer Stadium. Perfect for hosting family gatherings, corporate events or ringing in the New Year in style with the best view in town! Now available to reserve.

GLOW is a cashless event, so guests are encouraged to bring a credit or debit card for all purchases. For full details on tickets, schedules, and safety guidelines, visit glowholiday.com.

2024-2025 GLOW Holiday Festival

WHAT: GLOW Holiday Festival

WHEN: 5 - 9 p.m. - Select evenings from Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 - Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Visit glowholiday.com/joliet for a complete schedule.

WHERE: Joliet Slammers Stadium - 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr, Joliet, IL 60432-4092

TICKETS: On sale now through TicketWeb

$19.75, Adults (13+) / $12.75, Children / Age 3 and under free

WEBSITE: glowholiday.com/joliet

